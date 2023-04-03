ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– The Orange Beach Fire Department is seeking more than $100,000 for new equipment for for beach safety use.

Brett Lesinger, Orange Beach Safety Division Chief, says it is important to keep all equipment up to date.

“We have to have vehicles that allow the beach to be accessible by the life guards so we use all terrain vehicles, UTV’s that the life guards can get from point a to point b quickly,” Lesinger said.

The department is looking to buy two new rescue jet ski’s and two new UTV’s for beach patrol. Lesinger says the beach equipment has a life span of about three years and then they need new ones.

“The marine environment is very harsh on all of our equipment, so not only does our equipment have to be at a high standard, it has to be rescue ready so if there is anything wrong with it or any faults where it may not work, our equipment has to work because someone’s life could be depending on it,” Lesinger said.

They also are in need of some new equipment inland. Chief Kimmerling, Orange Beach Fire Chief, says the fire station needs some new things as well.

“Turnout gear needs to be replaced, rope for our rope rescue team needs to be replaced, so there is quite a bit of stuff we have to purchase throughout the year to keep this fire department running,” Kimmerling said.

Kimmerling says this is the perfect time to start making the purchases.

“We do try to get these news things before summer season starts, it’s our goal to have them in operation when we hit peak season,” Kimmerling said.

The City of Orange Beach will have a work session on April 4 to consider the equipment that is needed.