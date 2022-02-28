ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach is hosting the 46th annual Orange Beach Festival of Art on Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13.

According to the CARCOB the art festival will feature 100 booths of local and regional fine art. Not only will art be featured but performing arts and live music as well. Live visual art demonstrations including clay and glass. This festival will also include a Culinary Arts area and a location for children in the Kids Art Alley.

The art festival will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. on Saturday and reopen 10 a.m. Sunday morning and close at 4 p.m.

The festival is free to attend with free parking located at both the Island Church and the Orange Beach City Hall complex. Shuttle service will be provided with an all-day pass for $5. Bike riders and golf cart drivers can park at the Arts Center grounds for easy access to the festival.

The line-up of music will include but not limited to:

Roman Street

The Groovinators

Emily Stuckey Band

Steve And Joe Piano Show

For all the latest information on the event click here.