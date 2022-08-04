ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The new school year in Orange Beach will begin with a new construction project at Orange Beach Elementary School.

School officials broke ground on a new cafeteria and library addition Thursday.

The six million dollar, 18-thousand square foot addition is the first phase of the project.

Crews are removing trees and doing site preparations for construction to begin with completion scheduled for May of 2023 according to Superintendent Randy Wilkes.

“We are experiencing growth already we do believe we are going to have double-digit increases this school year in our school system,” said Wilkes. “We always need to make sure we are providing a safe learning environment and this is one of the ways we can do that.”

The second phase of the project will convert the existing cafeteria and library into classrooms to house sixth-grade students that are currently using modular classrooms off campus.