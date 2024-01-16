ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A developer was hoping to build a 90-unit condominium on Cotton Bayou across from Turquoise Place.

After a two-hour public hearing city leaders decided against it, citing water quality issues, among the concerns. Residents also voiced concerns about the density and the commute to the beach being dangerous, crossing Perdido Beach Boulevard.

Tim Blalock, a Cotton Bayou resident, said he’s relieved the city has decided to not go through with the project.

“Amen, amen, I will tell you we elected some good people up there that will listen to their citizens and listen to their complaints,” Blalock said.

The proposed project also had plans for 90 boat slips. There are currently 22 slips. Mayor Kennon addressed the pros and cons of the idea.

“More than anything, I don’t necessarily think it was the project itself,” Kennon said. “It was the rezoning of the property, and what might become of that, and that scared folks and I do understand that.”

The developer of the project, Larry Wireman declined to comment, but the 18-acre piece of property will remain empty for now.