ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A $46 million on-campus athletic complex is coming to city schools after a unanimous vote Tuesday night by the city council.

The complex is set to include a football stadium, field house, track, covered practice field, competition gym, weight rooms, locker rooms and other amenities for boy and girl athletics.

It will be built on property between William Silvers Parkway and the Performing Arts Center. Construction of the complex is expected to begin next month with completion expected for May 2025.

