ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– Orange Beach City Schools had their first day of school on August 10, but it wasn’t just the first day for students as the Orange Beach City School District is in their inaugural year after separating from Escambia County on July 1.

Despite the big change from last school year, officials within the system are excited about the change. Teachers within the Orange Beach School District said it’s all about the students.

“I get a few butterflies and first day jitters but it’s mostly because I’m just so excited to meet new students” said OBHS Biology Teacher, Chesley Sullivan.

For all the changes with the school system, some things stay the same.

“I’m new to the system, so coming in to be their own system and just kind of being on the ground level to see how this all works is just so exciting” said Sullivan.

Orange Beach City Schools operates three schools in the new district. The first bell rang at the high school at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning kicking off the 2022-2023 school year for Orange Beach City Schools.