Orange Beach Church battered by Sally also lost steeple to Gordon in 2018

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s a lot of cleanup work remaining in south Baldwin County including a landmark church. Officials with Romar Beach Baptist Church posted pictures of their damage from Hurricane Sally over the weekend. The post estimates the damage at more than $600,000 dollars.

The storm did a lot of damage including destroying their boardwalk to the beach, five air conditioners, at least six windows and tore up the church sign out front. The post says the entire building, in their words, “torqued.” Despite all that damage at least one of their large wooden crosses planted on the beach was still standing after the storm. The post says they hope their insurance provider will be kind and help cover the losses.

This church has been hit by tropical weather before. In 2018 Tropical Storm Gordon ripped the steeple from the top of the church and sent it crashing to the ground below.