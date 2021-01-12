Orange Beach cancels Mardi Gras parades

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Thousands look forward to it every year but Mardi Gras will not happen in 2021 in Orange Beach.

The city of Orange Beach announced Tuesday that the Mystics and Marshals’ parade on Saturday, February 13, the parade at The Wharf, February 15, and the city’s Fat Tuesday parade on February 16 have all been canceled after talks with police, fire, and Mardi Gras Krewes determined there was no safe way to move forward due to concerns over COVID-19.

Just before Christmas, the city of Gulf Shores announced the cancellation of their Mardi Gras parade although they were trying to organize a “non-traditional” celebration of Fat Tuesday.

Both coastal communities are now looking forward to letting the good times roll in 2022.

