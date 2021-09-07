Orange Beach cancels football game due to COVID

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach High School canceled their Friday night home match-up against Clarke County when multiple Mako players tested positive or went into quarantine for COVID-19, an official from the school confirmed today.

Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Chase Smith made the call that beginning Monday, Sept. 6, the program would shut down for seven days, according to Chasity Riddick, communications project manager with Baldwin County Public Schools.

Riddick said the program would reassess the decision next week.

The Clarke County home contest is the first game this season to be forfeited due to COVID-19 for Baldwin County Schools, and the impact could mean more than a notch under the loss column for the Makos.

Back in July, the Alabama High School Athletic Association decided to reinstate forfeiture rules it had suspended for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19, including the possibility of teams being fined for skipping a game.

Individual schools are responsible for paying the fine. Fines will be determined on a case-by-case basis for each school and situation.