ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A boating accident has left five people with severe injuries over the weekend, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to officials, the boat was traveling westbound when it hit a stationary empty barge that was tied up on the north bank Sunday around 6 p.m.

Three of the five passengers were transported to Sacred Heart, one was taken to Baptist Hospital and one was taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.