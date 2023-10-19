ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Marina was abuzz early Thursday morning with news a potential record-breaking fish was headed to the docks.

It took Scooter Anderson from Houston, Texas a little over two hours to reel in a blue marlin weighing 1145.6 pounds on board the “Best Trait.” The previous record for a Blue Marlin is 1054 pounds. “We dream about fish like this and there is nothing like it, once in a lifetime for sure.”

Captain Chris Mowad said once the fish was hooked it didn’t take long to know they needed a bigger boat. Fortunately, friends fishing nearby helped get the massive creature on board. “It feels pretty amazing to be able to encounter a fish like that. They don’t come very often.”

He calls it a catch of a lifetime.