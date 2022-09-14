ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach city schools will receive new facilities, new fields and classrooms. The new additions are part of a 5-year plan, which was recently approved.
Orange Beach Superintendent Randy Wilkes is thrilled about the possible explanations for Orange Beach City Schools. Wilkes said the five-year plan is based on a 5% growth rate per year, which could provide a large fund as more people move to the city.
Each year will consist of a different phase that goes along with the plan, Phase 1 will begin in 2023, with a new cafeteria and library at the elementary school.
“The whole mantra for this school year is to leave a lasting legacy and new facilities are just part of that legacy,” said Wilkes.
The new addition of new classrooms will give Orange Beach schools the opportunity to introduce different courses like marketing, marine biology and personal finance.
Plans as of now for the 5-year plan:
- A cafetorium and a new library at Orange Beach Elementary School
- Renovating Orange Beach Elementary School’s library and cafeteria into eight or nine classrooms;
- Removing bad dirt and bringing in good dirt at the location of the current batting facility and weight room
- Developing a multipurpose facility that includes a two-story field house, a covered practice area of approximately 60-yards and synthetic turf
- A varsity competition gym of 24,000 square feet that would seat over 1,200
- Amenities on the site including concession stands, restrooms, stadium seating and press boxes;
- A central office for the school district of approximately 3,035 square feet;
- A new gymnasium at Orange Beach Elementary School
- Renovating the current gymnasium at Orange Beach Elementary School into a two-story facility with approximately 10 classrooms
- Expanding Orange Beach High School by constructing a two-story facility, creating a “quad effect” on the middle and high school campus.