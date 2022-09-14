ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach city schools will receive new facilities, new fields and classrooms. The new additions are part of a 5-year plan, which was recently approved.

Orange Beach Superintendent Randy Wilkes is thrilled about the possible explanations for Orange Beach City Schools. Wilkes said the five-year plan is based on a 5% growth rate per year, which could provide a large fund as more people move to the city.

Each year will consist of a different phase that goes along with the plan, Phase 1 will begin in 2023, with a new cafeteria and library at the elementary school.

“The whole mantra for this school year is to leave a lasting legacy and new facilities are just part of that legacy,” said Wilkes.

The new addition of new classrooms will give Orange Beach schools the opportunity to introduce different courses like marketing, marine biology and personal finance.

Plans as of now for the 5-year plan: