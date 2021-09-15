Orange Beach announces ‘Freedom Fest’ after Gulf Shores Shrimp Festival canceled

Orange Beach announces 'Freedom Fest' after Gulf Shores cancels Shrimp Festival

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — After the National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores was for the second year in a row, Orange Beach, just a fifteen minute drive down the coast, announced Wednesday morning it would host its own Oct. 9 festival.

Orange Beach mayor Tony Kennon announced on his Facebook page that the city would host its “first-ever Freedom Fest, a fun Arts Weekend” for Oct. 9 at The Wharf, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with music, art and food vendors.

The decision to host a festival came after organizers canceled the National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores, and was organized “to provide a venue for artists and guests who will still be in town that second weekend in October,” according to the post.

“I’m happy to report that because of our City Council, the wonderful people in the City of Orange Beach, City employees and an accommodating staff at The Wharf, this event will happen,” Kennon said.

Kennon doubled down on his message last week that folks should have the choice to attend outdoor festivals, just like they have a choice to attend football games.

“As I stated on Friday, people have the right to choose what they wish to attend and decide the risks they are willing to take, especially for an outdoor event like this one,” Kennon said.

Freedom Fest will happen on the west end of The Wharf with space for up to 100 vendors. The Festival will coincide with the Brooks & Dunn concert at The Wharf and The Addams Family Musical Comedy dinner that night at the Orange Beach Event Center.

