Oprah Magazine puts local beach community in the national spotlight

Baldwin County

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) – “O, The Oprah Magazine” recently named an area beach community one of the Top 60 “Charming American Towns You Haven’t Heard of But Should Visit ASAP”.

The article, which was published in early January, names Perdido Key number 13 on the list.

“In this town, you can skip the touristy parts of the state and relax by the (much less crowded) beach. With fishing, boating, snorkeling, multiple golf courses, and more, there’s a little something for everyone,” the article reads.

