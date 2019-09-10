Only on News 5: Last moments of Gulf Shores officer-involved shooting captured on camera

GULF SHORES, Ala (WKRG) — The last moments of Russell Mallette’s life is captured on cell phone video.

After hearing gunfire, a neighbor, who did not want to be identified, started recording from across the street. He had no idea what he was about to see as Mallette tries to access the roof of Ocean House condominium on West Beach Boulevard.

The video shows Mallette wearing only a pair of shorts walking along the top floor of the condo almost casually. He doesn’t seem to be injured or bleeding. He bangs on the roof access door, then comes down the stairs to the front railing, pauses for a moment and then falls or jumps over the side.

Police say Mallette ran from a traffic stop early Monday morning. During a struggle with a Gulf Shores police officer on the fifth floor of the condo, Mallette got the officers gun and fired at him. Responding officers returned fire, but it is not clear if Mallette was hit by the gunfire.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Task Force is conducting the investigation. Three Gulf Shores police officers are on administrative leave while an internal investigation is completed.