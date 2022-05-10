ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A name on a monument, a rose in memory of those who died in the line of duty. Among them, is Baldwin County Deputy Bill Smith.

“It’s been said over and over what a great guy he was. He was, he was a great man,” said Samantha Smith, his widow. Almost a year after he drowned saving the life of another, Smith said she hasn’t really been able to grieve yet but she said that’s okay. “I’m wrapped in love by these people,” said Smith.

Even through tears, she smiles when talking about him. “He loved what he did. He loved these guys that he worked with and I know that he is smiling down on all of this recognition and I just appreciate these people so much,” said Smith.

Deputy Bill Smith, along with Orange Beach Police Officer Brandon Ard, District Attorney Investigator Richard Wendell Humphrey and Robertsdale Corrections officer Maurice Jackson were all honored this law enforcement memorial week but Sheriff Hoss Mack said it’s not just about the officers. “It does honor individuals but it also recognizes what the families have gone through and what they will be dealing with the rest of their lives,” said Mack.

It’s an unwelcome club that Samantha Smith and the other families belong to now and still, she is grateful for her “adopted” family. “I don’t know that I would have made it through this last year without them,” said Smith. “The sheriff’s department, the Gulf Shores Police Department, they’ve been so supportive of me and I just can never repay them.”