Only on News 5: Hurricane Sally widow gets early Christmas present

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Putting the pieces back together. That’s what Alice Trigueros has been trying to do since Sept. 16. “Seems like it was yesterday almost,” says Trigueros as she sits on the front porch of the family home.

Her husband Joel was clearing a tree from the road in front of the house after Hurricane Sally. “The limbs were supporting the trunk and as he started trimming it, it gave way and landed on him.” He would die a short time later at the hospital.

Since then it’s been a struggle, the kids, the family business and then a Christmas surprise.





“This is the keys,” a friend had entered Alice in an essay contest “Cars for Christmas” and Thursday morning in Spanish Fort the keys to a 2002 newly-refurbished Yukon were given to her. Alice thinks her late husband may have had a hand in it all. “It’s amazing to me that God will allow for Joel to still take care of his family this way.”

For eight years Marvin Wilson at Advanced Transmission has been giving away reworked, donated vehicles to families that just need a little help. “Just to see the looks on these peoples faces, the kids faces. It makes my year.”

For Alice it is a gift that helps her family heal after a tremendous loss piece by piece. “It still hurts but when it’s time, I will see him again.”

