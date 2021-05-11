ONLY ON NEWS 5: Foley man pleads guilty to cruelty charges, horses improving

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) Only on News 5, a Foley man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges in a case we’ve been following since March.

46-year-old Mike Houston will pay vet bills, 200 dollars in fines, court costs and cannot have contact with “any” animal during two years of probation.

What a difference six weeks can make. Miracle and Magic, a mare and gelding seized by authorities, are adapting well to their new home and doing great, according to their caregivers.

They’ve come a long a way from skin and bones and barely breathing, to a real chance for a healthy life.

“They’re wonderful,” says Janet Hein with Willow Farms Horse Rescue. “They’ve been wormed, had all their shots, they’re eating well getting along with the rest of the herd and they’re just doing great and gaining weight.”





Mike Houston, the man arrested in March on four counts of animal cruelty pleaded guilty to those charges in Foley municipal court Tuesday afternoon but, he says the horses were in that condition when he got them. “That’s what I was trying to tell them. They just won’t believe nothing I tell them.”

As part of his plea, he can stay out of jail as long has he pays his fines and doesn’t have contact with any animal for the next two years.

For Magic and Miracle, “probably be another couple months and then they will go up for adoption,” says Heing. “We’re pretty particular about who adopts our horses.”

Their new life is just beginning.