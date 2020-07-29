Only on 5: First look at the wreckage of deadly plane crash in Baldwin County

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — The wreckage was tucked just inside the wood line in a remote area of Baldwin County north of I-10 and surrounded by hunting camps and heavy woods.

The single-engine Beech Craft took off from Jack Edwards Airport in Gulf Shores and around 20 minutes later disappeared from radar. It was on the ground and on fire.

Gulf Shores pilot David Walter flew us over the crash site. Even with GPS coordinates, it was still hard to find the plane.

Tuesday night the wreckage had been spotted by a Coast Guard aircraft. It would take first responders two hours to locate the wreckage. The only way to get to it was with all-terrain vehicles and by the time they did, there was nothing that could be done for the pilot or his passenger.

Baldwin County authorities have been in touch with relatives of the pilot and his passenger. The FAA and NTSB met early Wednesday before heading to the crash site. They are being assisted in the investigation by the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office.

