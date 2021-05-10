Online petition seeks to “save Daphne High School Choir”

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — An online petition has been created to preserve the choir program at Daphne High School. Last week organizers said they learned the program would be cut by the next school year.

“This change is going to impact our whole choir family. People come here to be themselves and feel safe. They are able to come out of their shell and show us who they truly are. They come here for a comfort system and for a caring family. This is not right they are taking away something that we love and have passion for,” the petition says. You can find a link here. As of this writing, more than 1,400 have signed.