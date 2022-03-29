ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been one week since a tornado touched down in Robertsdale and there’s more severe weather in the forecast this week. Drone video sent to us by Joseph Braswell shows some of the damage.

The EF-1 tornado peeled back the roof of the Central Baldwin Thrift Store before hammering businesses downtown. The building that once housed a local feed and seed store was no match for the winds. Metal and lumber from that building were ripped away and blown into other businesses. Thankfully the storm wasn’t as bad as it potentially could have been. No injuries were reported.