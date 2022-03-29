ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Little things most take for granted are small victories for Brandy Darden. “We actually have lights in here now,” said Darden, who has been celebrating since last Tuesday night.

“It was just after midnight when we got here,” said Darden. A tornado ripped away the roof of Central Baldwin Thrift. The wind and rain turned everything inside, upside down. “The roof peeling back like a banana was shocking,” said Darden.







Overwhelmed, she thought it was over. “I’m done. That’s it. It’s time to pack it up and call it a day.” But in the week since, things are starting to come together. “Progress is being made little by little and it is what it is. We can’t change it so we are just trying to go with it.”

The same can be said at Genisis gym. It is partially back open after the twister lifted the roof, the rain drenching some areas inside and permanent repairs are still weeks away.

More proof surviving a storm is never easy and it has happened more than once at the thrift store. “My business has been through so much over the last two years I didn’t think we would be able to come back from it,” said Darden.





Now, just when they are almost dried out, with a temporary roof in place, more severe weather could be headed this way. Odds are it won’t hit the same place twice but just in case. “We are going to cross our fingers and say our prayers and hope that is good enough,” said Darden.

If all goes according to plan she hopes to reopen at least part of the store in the next couple of weeks.