One suspect in jail, one on the run in kidnapping, robbery in Baldwin County

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) Baldwin County investigators are looking for 23-year-old Kirkland Cohen. They say he is on the run after a brutal attack and kidnapping the day after Christmas at Valley RV and Mobile Home Park in Magnolia Springs. “It seems like the kind of patterned our victim,” says Lt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “They knew he was going to be there at the trailer park.”

What started as a favor for a friend ended with the unidentified victim being beaten, robbed, and kidnapped according to Reid. “Beat him, ended up taking everything out of his pockets, his wallet, keys, and then taking him inside a trailer and continued to assault him. Tied him to a chair, threatened him with a firearm. So, it was a pretty violent encounter.”

Investigators believe the victim, who remains hospitalized, was held for 24 to 48 hours before being dumped in a parking lot in Orange Beach, his car stolen.

29-year-old Taylor Nelson captured over the weekend after brief chase and charged with kidnapping, robbery and assault.

After a brief chase over the weekend, 29-year-old Taylor Nelson was arrested in connection with the crime. He now faces kidnapping, robbery, and assault charges. But, it’s his alleged accomplice, Kirkland Cohen that investigators are still looking for. “An incident that was this violent,” says Reid, “there is no reason why he wouldn’t continue this violent behavior. Someone around him or may come in contact with him could very well become a victim themselves.”

Cohen is believed to be in the Foley area.