SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – A single car accident has left one person with life-threatening injuries after they struck a pole near El Kamino Bay restaurant and then hit another vehicle, according to Spanish Fort Police Department.

A helicopter landed on scene to life flight the person to a hospital. WKRG News 5 was told by SFPD that the person had a pulse when medical personnel showed up.

SFRD is not sure what caused the accident.

This is a developing story.