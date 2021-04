FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) -- Most people probably don't think of bikers and cops as being besties. But, sometimes that's actually just how the cookie crumbles. That's why a local biker club bought out the Girl Scouts, raking out the cash for boxes of those much-coveted cookies.

But those bikers didn't pull over and scarf them down on the side of the highway or inside a smoky biker bar. They hit the road to deliver the cookies to the cops.