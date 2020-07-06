One out of four stolen dogs from the Puppy Den in Daphne found states away

Daphne, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the dogs stolen at the Puppy Den in Daphne on Friday was found!

The senior dog that was taken while the Puppy Den in Daphne was broken into Friday was found states away. The 15-year-old Chihuahua named Tequila, or Tiki for short, was found by the power of social media in Columbus, Georgia.

Tiki’s owner, Donna Lowe, says it was a miracle that she was found. Lowe originally posted about her missing after the Puppy Den notified her that Tiki was taken. Lowe says they had another dog boarded there as well but that dog bit the robbers. Tiki was found on the side of the road in Columbus and the man who found her posted on his Facebook about it.

Lowe made a similar post when she found out Tiki went missing. With the combination of social media and friends, the two were able to find one another. Lowe and her son drove to Columbus Sunday to pick up the old girl today and told News 5, “I am just thrilled to have her back. When you have a senior dog you are grateful for every moment. I don’t want to imagine what we would have done without her. I’m so glad social media works!”

Unfortunately, the three Maltipoo puppies who were also stolen; Edward, Bella, and Jacob still have not been found. The owners of the Puppy Den tell News 5 they are working with police to find them but since Tiki was found in Georgia they also believe that could be where the puppies are too.

