One more hurdle until Fairhope can move forward with waterfront enhancements

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — At this week’s city council meeting, the Fairhope City Council approved the current waterfront enhancement plan – with one contingency.

The mayor is hiring an ADA compliance expert to review whether an additional ramp is needed down the bluffs.

City Council President Jack Burrell believes the hiring and review process should be done “in the next couple of weeks.”

Once the city makes a decision on the ramp, the project can officially get underway.

The idea behind the project is to rearrange parking areas, add more green space and give the waterfront a facelift to last many years to come. Additionally, city leaders say a sea wall improvement is necessary for the safety and sustainability of the waterfront.

Money for the project is coming from a Restore Act grant. The city has already gotten a one-year extension but needs to finish within the time limit for the work to be funded.