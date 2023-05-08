SEMINOLE, Ala. (WKRG) — It has been a month since a gruesome discovery in Seminole. The body of a man badly decomposed was discovered just off one of the busiest highways in the county.

Investigators believe the man may have been dead for weeks before being discovered just out of view from those traveling on a busy U.S. Highway 90 West of Seminole.

There were few clues as to who this person was, no driver’s license, no tattoos, no jewelry. The autopsy couldn’t even determine how the man died but investigators believe this wasn’t an accident.

Pictures of clothes similar to the ones he was wearing were released to the public in hopes someone would recognize the distinctive shirt or shoes and would come forward but so far that hasn’t happened.

A forensic anthropologist has joined the investigation in hopes they will be able to determine his height, race, at least an age range and possibly facial reconstruction.

Without an ID, it’s hard to know where to start so law enforcement has appealed to the public for help but only a hand full of tips have come in.

Meanwhile, the man that was left dead in Seminole remains a mystery and with every day that passes finding out who he was, becomes more difficult.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.