One killed, one arrested in bicyclist death in Loxley

LOXLEY, Ala (WKRG) Family and friends are remembering the 20-year-old they called “AJ”. Andy Ganey was hit and killed by an SUV Wednesday night as he pedaled west on County Road 64.

44-year-old Jason Hardy was driving a 2002 Chevy Tahoe. Investigators say he hit Ganey from behind. Markings on the roadway indicate the vehicle stopped about 50 yards from the point of impact. Hardy has been charged with vehicular homicide and is currently in the Baldwin County Jail.

Ganey’s Mom says her son was an avid cyclist and wanted to travel around the world on his bike.

Hardy is expected to make his first court appearance Friday. State troopers are continuing their investigation of the crash.