SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber says one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Causeway near Meaher State Park and the Original Oyster House.

The crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. Deputies with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating, and Spanish Fort police are assisting.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of the Causeway. Traffic is being detoured to I-10 East.