One in custody after wreck, school lockdown in Loxley, police say

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A custody dispute Wednesday morning led a school zone traffic wreck, Loxley Elementary School on lockdown, and one person in police custody on outstanding warrants, according to Loxley Police.

Loxley Police said the incident began in nearby Robertsdale, Ala., when a subject followed another person “over custody issues.”

The subject then caused a wreck at Highway 59 and County Road 64.

Police said the subject fled the scene of the wreck but was stopped at County Roads 49 and 64 near the school zone, which caused delays in morning school traffic and the lockdown.

The subject was arrested on outstanding warrants.