Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police confirm one man is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Loxley Saturday morning.

Joshua Hall, 24, lost control of his car in the 4000 block of Hickory Street. Hall swerved across traffic and hit a tree. LPD says Hall was pulled from the car before it burst into flames.

Hall was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.