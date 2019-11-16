One dead following fire in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is dead after a house fire in Bay Minette. Bay Minette Fire Chief Mike Minchew said they were called to a fire at 4 this morning. They found smoke and fire coming from a home on South Bouler Avenue off of Highway 59.

A man was found inside and taken to North Baldwin Infirmary. The victim died later this morning from injuries sustained in the fire. The chief said the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating but their initial observations indicate this was likely an accident. The victim hasn’t been formally identified by authorities.