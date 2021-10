Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — One person has been arrested for a DUI after crashing into a building in Spanish Fort.

Chief John Barber said the crash happened at Highway 90 and 31. The driver took a portion of the front wall of the office building down.

Minor injuries were obtained during the crash. The building the driver crashed into has had similar crashes in the past.

This office building has been driven into at least two other times in the past ten years.