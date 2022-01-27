BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police have arrested 22-year-old Jonathan Walker after he boarded a Baldwin County School bus Wednesday morning cursing and threatening the bus driver.

22-year-old Jonathan Walker faces multiple charges after police say he jumped on a school bus Wednesday morning and threatened the driver.

Police Chief Al Tolbert said students were already on the bus at the time of the incident and it was all captured on the onboard video and audio system mounted inside the bus.

It happened on Old Daphne Road. Witnesses who spoke to News 5 said Walker stepped on the first step of the bus. They said his son is being bullied and Walker wanted the bus driver to do something about it.

Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler released this statement to WKRG News 5 about the incident:

“We would like to thank the quick action of the Bay Minette Police Department in this matter. We do not typically release much when an investigation turns criminal in an effort not to impede on their efforts but we would like to reiterate we will not tolerate threats of any kind to our employees and to our students. In this instance, the bus driver did exactly what they should have done and because of those actions, the driver and the students made it to the school safely. It’s because of employees such as this, as well as our partnerships with our local law enforcement, that our schools continue to be some of the safest in the state and country.” Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler

Walker is currently in the Baldwin County Jail. He faces charges of harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing on a school bus.