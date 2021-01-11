One arrested after home invasion in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is arrested after a home invasion in Robertsdale.

On January 8, 2021, a resident was awoken at 4:31 AM in the 1800 block of Nebraska Street. The resident was woken to find an unknown person in their house. The resident returned to their bedroom and called Police.

The intruder ran from the home getting away with the resident’s vehicle. The resident was not harmed. The vehicle was recovered by Hancock Mississippi Sheriff’s Department and arrested Mark Rew. Rew is now a person of interest in the burglary.

Robertsdale Police Department continues their investigation at this time.

