STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Olde Time Day Festival is set to be held at Baldwin County’s Bicentennial Park on Oct. 7. The event is put on by the Baldwin County Commission and the Department of Archives and History.

The festival celebrates the community’s farming heritage. Guests can experience plowing, peanut threshing and baling hay demonstrations. Also planned are an antique car show and tractor show with a parade happening at noon. There will be live entertainment from the Chestangs, Unknown Bluegrass, Andy Lolly & the Southern Grass Band and local choirs.

Local vendors will be on the grounds including vendors for southern food, sweet treats and cool drinks. There is something for everyone, including the kiddos. The kids will have a carnival, slides, giant tricycles, a petting zoo, carriage rides, train rides, hayrides, a photo booth, games, face painting and balloon art.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission into the event is free.