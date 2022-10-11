GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ve probably seen this abandoned building at the corner of 2nd street and Canal road in Gulf Shores, the building constructed in 1965 was once a bait store.

New owners David and Angie Swiger are giving the building a little makeover, they’re calling it “The Waterway. ” The Louisianna natives have lived in Gulf Shores since 2003 and said they constantly passed the abandoned building. The couple said the building has lots of potential with it being in the heart of Gulf Shores Waterway district.

“It’s going to consist of short-term rental on the top two floors, retail shops on the bottom and a mobile vendor court that will consist of food trucks and or vendors,” said Angie Swiger.

The City of Gulf Shores is getting a pedestrian bridge that is going over the Intracoastal waterway and will end right on the new business property. Mark Ackerman, the civil engineer for City of Gulf Shores thinks the new business is a great addition.

“Now we have this new development that is going to add some more life to the waterway district,” said Ackerman.

The Waterway will be transformed from an old and rundown building to a modern, beach-styled building. The Swigers wanted to add something different to the beach town.

“We might have a lobster roll truck in from Maine, we may have a BBQ truck in from El Paso, Texas, we may have a beignet truck from New Orleans but every month we are going to change it, so we are thinking you can come in with your kids, enjoy a beautiful Sunday walk into the retail shop, walk into one of the vendor courts,” said David Swiger.

The couple said that they are hoping to have this place open for business by spring of 2023.