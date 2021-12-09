‘Oh, Christmas Tree’ where are you? It may be closer than you think

ROSINTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Finding a Christmas tree, an annual tradition, has been a little more of a challenge this year.

“Of course there is a little bit of a shortage,” says Judd Coggin, who owns The Tree Farm in Rosinton. They are one of the lucky ones. Frazier firs from North Carolina were ordered early and arrived just in time.

“It’s Christmas, and you hate for people to be disappointed when they want a good tree. That’s what we want to provide for them,” Coggin said.







This is the second year Coggin and his family have sold Christmas trees, and business has been good.

“First couple of weeks we doubled what we were doing last year,” he said.

A six-foot tree will cost about $75. The bigger the tree the bigger the price. “Like everything else — from the grocery store to the Christmas trees to the fuel — (price) is going up, so the freight is going up. It more than doubled this year for us and then there was an 8 to 10 percent increase depending on the size of the tree.”

Roadside stands are a little more limited in the variety and sizes of trees. The big box stores have more variety but higher prices. The good news is there is still time to find the perfect tree.