Officials say fire in Fish River-Marlow community is back

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire crews have their work cut out for them today as another fire has reignited in the Fish River-Marlow community, according to fire officials.
A woods fire was reported at this community on Wednesday.
News 5 is en route to the scene.
