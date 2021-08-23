Officials name Alabama teen that drowned near Fort Morgan

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says 19-year-old William Shamus Daugherty drowned Friday in the waters off Fort Morgan Alabama.

Daugherty was from Florence, Ala., and known on the beach as Shamus. Several agencies were searching Friday afternoon before his body was recovered late Friday night.

Shamus was last seen in the waters near Dune Drive.

The location of Friday’s incident is near where Baldwin County Deputy Bill Smith drowned while responding to a swimmer in distress call in June.