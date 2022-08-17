SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a stretch of Highway 31 in Spanish Fort that seems to be getting busier, especially on weekday mornings.

“The volume of traffic is still too much,” said Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman James Gordon.

Alabama Department of Transportation officials are considering taking advantage of an existing paved area to create a turning lane into Rockwell Elementary School just east of Highway 181. ALDOT acknowledges it’s one of the worst areas to travel in the mornings when school traffic creates backups, sometimes up to two miles.

“The reality is that between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. if you don’t have any business being in that area of Highway 31, like dropping off children at any of Spanish Fort’s schools, you might want to find a better route,” Gordon explained.

A new solution will have to be agreed upon by Spanish Fort Police, the city and school officials, according to ALDOT, but right now it seems the use of the existing space would be the quickest fix.

“That extra lane that is already there would have to be re-striped, that’s pretty simple to do, it’s one of several options they’re looking at and there may be some variations of it they’re also looking at,” he added.

A new traffic light was installed near the school earlier this year. So far, it’s helping with some of the congestion, but officials say more needs to be done.

“If parents don’t turn left and only are allowed to go right we can keep the main line moving and the current signal light is kept green for a longer period of time between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on purpose,” said Gordon.