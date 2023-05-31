DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Work on a new animal shelter in Daphne is about to begin. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning as the city prepares to demolish the old 900 sq. ft. building to make way for a new 9,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility.

The new $4 million shelter will offer better care for animals until they’re able to be adopted out.

“It’s much bigger and it’s going to be a lot better for the animals with air filtration, water filtration and different things of that nature,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

Shelter staff will be working out of a temporary trailer at the Daphne Sports Complex until construction wraps up in about a year. That means space will be limited and they won’t be able to take in strays. They’ll rely on the county’s animal shelter for help until they reopen.

To read more about the upcoming shelter and the scheduled construction read our previous reports here.