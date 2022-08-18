LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A new $73-million campus is closer to becoming reality in Baldwin County after a groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning in Loxley.

The Baldwin Preparatory Academy will be built on a 50-acre site along Highway 59 north of I-10. The school will offer 10th to 12th-grade students from across the county on-the-job training in various fields while also fulfilling their high school obligations.

It’s something the county has never seen on this scale, but officials say it’s a huge addition when you add in the new industries like Novelis that are moving to Baldwin County and students who could soon be part of the workforce.

“It’s an economic driver. This school will have an economic impact on our local community by retaining that workforce here, by partnering with businesses and industries to fill those positions. Every single company you mentioned is expanding right now. They’re all eyeing this project as another avenue, another outlet to fill those open positions that they have,” said Lee Lawson with the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance.

The campus is expected to open in the fall of 2024.