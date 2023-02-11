SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama veterans mark a unique day in Baldwin County on hallowed ground. Saturday officials with the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery broke ground on a new addition.

Saturday marked the first large expansion of the cemetery in a decade. Officials here said the cemetery is designed to expand every ten years for the next century based on estimations of growth. This latest project will make room for more than 3,800 additional veterans.

April of this year will mark 10 years since internments began at the cemetery. The landmark sits on more than 120 acres of land off Highway 225 in Spanish Fort. The expansion should be finished in less than a year.