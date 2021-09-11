Officer-involved shooting in Foley sends one to hospital

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) A Georgia man is hospitalized after being shot by a Foley Police officer around 3 o’clock Saturday morning.

Investigators say 32-year-old John Waldhauer had been hanging out around the back of the Police Department. A civilian employee offered assistance but Waldhauer left.

An officer made contact with him near the city’s public works department on the Rose Trail where investigators say Waldhauer pulled a knife and became combative. Waldhauer was tased but it had no effect.

There was a short foot chase and as police tried to take him into custody investigators say he swung the knife at an officer who shot Wauldhauer once.

He was taken to a Pensacola hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is investigating the officer-involved shooting.