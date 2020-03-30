OBPD: Thief breaks into home, 31 cars; arrested in Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The Orange Beach Police Dept. says a thief broke into an occupied home and 31 cars while the owners were inside their home over the weekend.

Authorities recovered a stolen golf cart, 5 guns, jewelry, and cash.

Most of the stolen belongings, found in a backpack, were returned to its owners before they knew it was gone.

The suspect faces about 40 felony charges.

