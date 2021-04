ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police Department says a pedestrian is dead after getting hit in Orange Beach.

The pedestrian was a 48-year-old male from Mississippi. OBPD says he was crossing a five-lane highway near San Roc Cay when he was hit by an Uber driver with two passengers inside. The driver was tested for alcohol and tested negative.

The police are not releasing the pedestrian’s name until the family has been notified.