OBHS principal on paid administrative leave

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Five months after the ribbon was cut on the new Orange Beach High School, principal Erika McCoy has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Details surrounding the action by the school board earlier this week are not being made public. “Dr. McCoy has been placed on administrative leave,” confirmed Superintendent Eddie Tyler. “We cannot speak further on the employee matter at this time.”

An investigation is underway and could last anywhere from a couple of weeks to several months.

McCoy was hired as principal of Orange Beach High School in March of 2019 and welcomed students when the doors opened for the first time last August. She was previously principal at Haleyville High School in North Alabama.

Orange Beach Middle School principal Robbie Smith has taken over the duties at the high school on an interim basis.