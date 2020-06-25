OBA: Blue Angels to extend 2020 Pensacola Beach Air Show to Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Blue Angels are set to bring their show to Orange Beach and for the first time, according to OBA’s website.

In a release from OBA, The City of Orange Beach said they were just given the okay to make the official announcement.

OBA say the Santa Rosa Island Authority plans to share more details regarding the show in a press conference Friday.

